Legal disclosure

We are based in 48 Meridian Drive, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban right across Old Town Italy Restaurant and across the road from Porsche

Contact us

076-305-0627 MISHKA design@casaliving.co.za

031-312-9449-TAYLOR clients@casaliving.co.za

084-837-4471-HOOSEN sales@casaliving.co.za



