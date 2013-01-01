Your browser is out-of-date.

CASA Living
Interior Designers & Decorators in Durban
Reviews (7)
Projects

    • Apartment John
    Fabric Awnings-Slide Track motorised, CASA Living CASA Living Patios Aluminium/Zinc Brown
    Fabric Awnings-Slide Track motorised

    Fully focussed interior design

    Services
    • Blinds
    • Shutters
    • Window Film
    • Curtains
    • Fabric Awnings
    • Aluminium Awnings
    • Wallpaper
    Service areas
    Greater Durban Metro but we are happy to travel
    Company awards
    Fastest growth award in 2013 amongst the Luxaflex Galleries countrywide.
    Address
    48 Meridian Drive
    4319 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-313129449 www.casaliving.co.za
    We are based in 48 Meridian Drive, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban right across Old Town Italy Restaurant and across the road from Porsche

    076-305-0627 MISHKA design@casaliving.co.za

    031-312-9449-TAYLOR clients@casaliving.co.za

    084-837-4471-HOOSEN sales@casaliving.co.za


    Mark Parsons
    I needed help replacing a part on an out-of-warranty roller-blind. So glad I found CASA Living. The team went out of their way to come up with an effective and affordable solution. So refreshing to find a business that delivers great client service. Thank you.
    7 months ago
    shareen lombard
    Excellent service on automated curtains and blinds provisioned. Highly recommended.
    9 months ago
    Julius R
    Good blinds
    almost 5 years ago
