A24 Electricians Johannesburg
Electricians in Johannesburg
Reviews (7)
Services

  Electricians

Projects

    Frequent blackouts, power failures or frequently blown fuses in your house or workplace could be an indication of electrical problem. Getting the problem resolved can be hard unless you call in an electrical expert. Our Johannesburg based electrical company specializes in electrical repairs and fault finding. We have experts that have vast experience and it will take them only a short time to determine what the problem is. Apart from fault finding, we also install new electrical appliances for both private and commercial clients and we always ensure that our price rates are very competitive. Whenever you are looking to sell or buy a new property, we also conduct inspections and issue electrical certificate of compliance. Our quality work has seen us rise to be one of the most trusted electrical companies in the whole of Johannesburg. Moreover, because of the value we have for our customers, we always ensure that all our services are guaranteed. We are always on call, and we deliver emergency electrical services whenever they are needed. Give us a call today on 087 551 0678 or visit our website at http://www.a247electricianjohannesburg.com to request any of our services. With us, you can rest assured that you are getting your value for money.

    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    5 Madeline Street, Florida, Roodepoort
    1710 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-875510678 www.a247electricianjohannesburg.com

    Reviews

    Marilyn Herrington
    Excellent, fast service!!
    12 months ago
    Ross Krige
    Do not use this company. They charged me R2.8k to "fix" our problem by replacing our earth leakage. Not only did this not fix the issue but our usual electrician (who couldn't make it that day) told us they didn't replace the earth leakage at all. They also wrote "lightning strike" on our invoice and told us we should claim it from insurance even though there had not been any lightning during the previous 24 hours. This is fraudulent behaviour.
    over 2 years ago
    Mbali Myeza
    DO NOT USE, DO NOT CALL, I used A24 /7 Electrical and Plumbing recently.. not only is their behavior unprofessional they will over charge you. in total I parted with R3000 for a job that took 45 minuets to do. Two days later I had a leakage in my geyser and asked them to come in a have a look since they were the last people to work on it just two days prior, however they insisted on charging a call out fee again, and when I disputed it they said they would call me back..... which they never did. their work is also reckless and very untidy and they leave a mess wherever they work. Do Not USE
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
