Kgodisho Solutions &amp; Projects
General Contractors in Pretoria
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • Renew Your House, Kgodisho Solutions & Projects Kgodisho Solutions & Projects Modern houses
    Renew Your House
    PVC Ceiling Instillation , Kgodisho Solutions & Projects Kgodisho Solutions & Projects Kitchen
    PVC Ceiling Instillation
    Exterior Renovation, Kgodisho Solutions & Projects Kgodisho Solutions & Projects Classic style houses
    Exterior Renovation
    The Modern Bathroom Renovation , Kgodisho Solutions & Projects Kgodisho Solutions & Projects Modern bathroom
    The Modern Bathroom Renovation

    Kgodisho Solutions and Projects

    A construction company based in Pretoria, offering a vast number of construction services to clients across the Gauteng. 

    We are a small, yet dynamic multidisciplinary construction company. We are accredited with the NHBRC. Our core areas of specialisation are building and renovations. We undertake any form of alterations, extensions, and renovations. 

    Services include: Building, Painting, Ceiling, Shop-Fitting, Kitchen Designs, Bathroom Designs, Built in Cupboards, Paving, Decking, Wood/Laminate Flooring, Plastering, Tiling, Plumbing, Waterproofing, Roof Designs and Repairs, Carpetry, Electrical Repairs and Maintenance 

    We are ready to offer our expertise and services for your next project. Let us offer you the personal touch and pragmatic approach as you upgrade and enhance one of your most valuable assets...your house!

    Services
    • Residential and Commercial (from foundations to hand over)
    • New Build
    • Renovations
    • Alterations
    • Extensions
    Service areas
    • Pretoria
    • Johannesburg
    • Midrand
    • Soweto
    • Sandton
    • Nelspruit
    • Newcastle
    • Lichtenburg
    • (350km of Pretoria)
    Address
    No.3 Stapleton Street
    0157 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-826070055 kgodisholeago-solutions-and-projects-pty-ltd.business.site

    Reviews

    Hazal
    a nice team
    over 2 years ago
    Sian Kitchener homify Sian Kitchener homify
    Friendly and a great company to work with.
    almost 4 years ago
