Carpenter Custom Furniture | Carpentry Work Singapore
If you are looking for Reliable Carpenter in Singapore or need someone to do the carpentry work for Residential, Commercial & Business. Let’s us help you! We have more than 10 years experience in carpentry.
- Services
- custom furniture
- carpentry work
- carpenter worker
- carpenter contractor
- Service areas
- 280 Woodlands Industrial Park E5# 02-14 Harvest @Woodlands Singapore 757322
- Address
-
280 Woodlands Industrial Park E5# 02-14 Harvest @Woodlands Singapore 757322
757322 Singapore
Singapore
+65-6583220631 www.goldpines.com.sg