Goldpines Carpenter Singapore
Furniture & Accessories in Singapore
    Carpenter Custom Furniture | Carpentry Work Singapore

    If you are looking for Reliable Carpenter in Singapore or need someone to do the carpentry work for Residential, Commercial & Business. Let’s us help you! We have more than 10 years experience in carpentry.

    Services
    • custom furniture
    • carpentry work
    • carpenter worker
    • carpenter contractor
    Service areas
    280 Woodlands Industrial Park E5# 02-14 Harvest @Woodlands Singapore 757322
    Address
    280 Woodlands Industrial Park E5# 02-14 Harvest @Woodlands Singapore 757322
    757322 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-6583220631 www.goldpines.com.sg
