Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Nukitchen Interiors
Kitchen Manufacturers in Pretoria
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kitchen Design , Nukitchen Interiors Nukitchen Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves Engineered Wood White
    Kitchen Design , Nukitchen Interiors Nukitchen Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Kitchen Design , Nukitchen Interiors Nukitchen Interiors KitchenBench tops
    Kitchen Design

    Nu Kitchen Interiors uses good quality products especially in their kitchens, cupboards and workmanship. Good quality finishings in kitchens and bathrooms increases the value of the property

    ensures that your property will achieve maximum selling prices. Nu Kitchen Interiors’ products manufactured in a state of the art factory, giving you the peace of mind that you receive the best possible product. High quality leads to customer satisfaction.

    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    114 Rietspruit Street
    0157 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-825549823 nukitcheninteriors.co.za
      Add SEO element