Archiway Architects
Architects in Pretoria
    • NAF CONFERENCE CENTRE, Archiway Architects Archiway Architects Commercial spaces Bamboo Wood effect
    +6
    NAF CONFERENCE CENTRE

    Archiway is a  reputable architectural practice based in Faerie Glen, Pretoria and Olivedale, Johannesburg.  The firm has been involved in various high profile development  projects creating customized and innovative architect design solutions.  In depth knowledge and expertise of architecture and project management as well as professionalism has  assisted the firm to supply clients with service excellence.

    Archiway is an architectural firm specialising in warehouses, shopping centres, offices and dealerships. Through extensive knowledge of  materials and the continuously changing demands and trends in the building industry we offer individual and practical design solutions resulting in each  development having its own unique style and character. Our architects design each project to combine a true understanding of the owner’s personal requirements  with our expertise. We are able to offer a turnkey solution for our interior and exterior projects to allow for better control on  budget, timelines and quality.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Project Management
    • Interior Design
    • Architectural Draughting
    • Procurement
    • Turn Key Solutions
    • Sourcing Contractors
    • Green Building Design
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Pretoria
    Address
    Cnr January Masilela Avenue & Amarand Avenue
    0181 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-861113396 www.archiway.co.za
