Superior Cabinets and Components
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Cape Town
    Superior Cabinet Components  are recognised as a quality manufacturer of cabinet doors, boards, panels and related components in South Africa and abroad, with product applications that include

    build in kitchen cabinets, bedroom cupboards, bathroom panels and living room cabinet doors. Our cabinet door are made to measure in a wide variety of styles, patterns and finishes to suit almost any design.

    Services
    • wrapped cabinet doors
    • sprayed cabinet doors
    • maxigloss cabinet doors
    • melshaker cabinet doors
    • melchip cabinet doors
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Johannesburg
    • Durban
    • Bloemfontein
    Address
    9 Cecil Morgan Way
    7581 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219452400 www.superiorcc.co.za
