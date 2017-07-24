Your browser is out-of-date.

Metallica Steel
Furniture & Accessories in Randburg
Reviews (2)
    Balustrades, Screens and Wall Art
    Coffee Tables and Side Tables
    Metallica Steel are leaders in manufacturing wrought iron and laser cut products, from balustrades, railings, driveway gates, staircases, light fittings, wall art and designer furniture that will suit your styles and taste. We pride ourselves in creating custom wrought iron and laser-cut designs that reflect the highest level of attention to detail and quality workmanship. All our designs can be utilized for commercial or residential applications and can be modified to meet your exact specifications. We encourage you to view our product offerings via our online catalogue and to contact us directly to discuss your needs.

    Services
    Design and Manufacture of any steelwork.
    Service areas
    • South Africa and GAUTENG
    • Randburg
    Company awards
    Homeowners magazine
    Address
    21 Spesbona rd
    2197 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-829531060 www.metallicasteel.co.za

    Reviews

    Aadil Seedat
    over 3 years ago
    Desre Benjamin
    over 1 year ago
