Reliable Handyman Services
General Contractors in Kraaifontein
    • Provide reliable handyman service to home owners in the suburbs of Cape Town.

    My goal is to provide home owners with quality handyman services.

    Services
    • Hanging of pictures or mirrors or white board or pin board
    • Hanging of curtains and blinds
    • Flat pack furniture assembly
    • Changing of light bulbs
    • Fixing of leaking taps
    • Installation of bathroom accessories
    • Drywall removing
    • Changing of shower heads
    • Sliding glass door installation
    • All types of security gate installation and repair
    • Sliding glass door rollers replacement
    • Skirting installation and replacement
    • Cornice installation and replacement
    • Window installation
    • Changing of door locks and handles
    • Kitchen cabinets installation and repairs
    • Cupboards installation and repairs
    • Replacement of broken cupboard hinges
    • Shower door installations and repairs
    • Sliding door repairs
    • Bedroom closets installation
    • Putting up shelves
    • Door hanging and refurbishment
    • Repair swollen/jamming doors
    • Install and repair security bars and gates
    • Geyser blanket installation
    • Wall spikes installation
    • General painting
    • General tiling installations and repairs
    • Repair minor damage to walls & ceilings
    • Wooden patio furniture refurbishment
    • Changing tap/shower heads
    • Repairing and replacing flush mechanism
    • Fixing minor leaks/Replacing washers
    • Damp proofing solutions
    • Welding
    • Pet door installation
    • Vibracrete wall installation and repairs
    • Palisade fencing installation
    • Roll up garage door installation
    • Gutter installation
    • Fixing cracks in concrete floors
    • Door bell installation
    • Paver installation and repair
    • Refurbishment of block paved areas
    • Laminate flooring installation and repair
    • Waterproofing
    • Swimming pool pump repairs
    • Ceiling installation/repairs
    • IBR roof sheets installation
    • Fixing of cracks and holes in walls
    • Awnings installation
    • Renovations
    • General building work and repairs
    • General handyman work and repairs
    • Home maintenance and repairs
    Service areas
    • Wellington
    • Paarl
    • Stellenbosch
    • Kraaifontein
    • Bellville
    • Durbanville
    • Kuilsrivier
    • Parow
    • Goodwood
    • Edgemead
    • Plattekloof
    • Bothasig
    • Tableview
    • Blouberg
    Address
    34 Justicia Street
    7570 Kraaifontein
    South Africa
    +27-761820125
