Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
Electricians in Pretoria
Reviews (9)
Services

  • electricians
  • electrical repairs
  • electrical installations
  • gate motor services
  • electrical services
  • power failures
  • tripping power repairs

    Electrical reticulation project in Clubview , Modhomco company
    Electricians done at menlyn maine 0716260952
    Waterkloof Pretoria Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees)

    Pretoria East Electricians, Lynnwood Electricians, Garsfontein Electricians, Faerie Glen Electricians, Silver Lakes Electricians, Waterkloof Electricians, Brooklyn Electricians, Hatfield Electricians, Menlyn Electricians, Moreleta Park Electricians, Silverton Electricians. For all your Electrical Repairs & New installations within Centurion, Midrand, Pretoria East

    RESIDENTIAL-WIRING-FOR-REMODELING-AND-RENOVATIONS EARTH LEAKAGES

    Electricians in Pretoria East, Electricians in Lynnwood, Electricians in Garsfontein, Electricians in Faerie Glen, Electricians in Silverlakes, Electricians in Brooklyn, Electricians in Moreleta Park. Your one stop Electrical service Provider. Pretoria Moot Electricians Maintenance & new installation, faulty plugs, switches, lights

    Pretoria North Electricians Fault-finding services, power failures, earth leakages, tripping power

    Midrand Electricians Domestic and commercial electrical installation and maintenance

    Centurion Electricians Distribution boards, repairing circuit breakers / boxes,

    Pretoria East Electrians Certificate of Compliance( C.O.C) / Landlord certificates

    You are just one call away from an professional, honest and reliable 24 Hour Pretoria East Electricians or Emergency expert Electricians in Pretoria East. We provide durable, long lasting solutions in electrical faulting finding, repair, maintenance, inspection and installation in Pretoria East. We’ve been in the business for a very long time and we’ve seen all types of electrical problems, so you can rest knowing that our expert Pretoria East Electricians will be with you soon. Our highly trained technicians are equipped with the latest in electrical equipment to offer you, our client the best most cost effective solution to your electrical requirements. We specialize in all aspects of electrical works, delivering a superior level of service to all markets.

    Full range of electrical repairs

    Full range of domestic and commercial electrical installation and maintenance checks

    Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Landlord certificates

    Fixing all home wiring issues

    Fuse boards repairs and installations

    Fault-finding for home or office

    Electrical testing and inspections

    Security lighting installations

    Repairing circuit breakers/circuit boxes

    Fixture installations

    General maintenance

    24/7 emergency services for home or office

    Why Choose our Pretoria East Electricians?

    Looking for an electrical contractor in Pretoria East but not sure who to choose? Here’s a few reasons why we’re the ones for the job: With Electrician Pretoria East we are qualified and highly trained

    We are professional and friendly and keep you informed of our procedures

    We’re on time and will call ahead in case of a delay.We work to your schedule and finish the job within the set period.

    We work to all health and safety standards

    Our materials are top-rate and meet South African’s industry standards

    We follow a clear and honest pricing structureWe’re available at all times, 24/7 across all of Pretoria East

    Our rates are cheap!Prompt| Reliable|Value for money Electricians

    Service areas
    • Pretoria
    • Pretoria east
    • Centurion
    • Midrand
    • Johannsburg
    Address
    haymeadow crescent , 107 boardwalk office park , Faerie Glen ,Pretoria
    0043 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-716260952 wizardelectrical1.simplesite.com

    Reviews

    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    nice experience I like their work really impressed
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: August 2020
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    these electricians are very professional they did an awesome job for me at my factory in N4 Industrial park at an affordable price
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: January 2021
    Proud Centurion Electricians (No Call Out Fee) Proud Centurion Electricians (No Call Out Fee)
    very good electricians in Pretoria
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Show all 9 reviews
