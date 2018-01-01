CDA is an architectural & planning firm with offices located in Cape Town, SA. Our firm provides comprehensive services in architecture, urban planning, product design, consulting and interior design for residential, retail and commercial.

It is in the details that nobody will notice. The intelligent, practical use of space. The way each room and every detail flows beautifully together. The use of sustainable materials that merge seamlessly with their surroundings. The way the natural light filters through.

The creation of a home that seems, to the neighborhood and its environment as if it has always belonged there. This is your space, your home and we guide you thru every step of the way to ensure that your project is as stress-free as possible. It is our goal to ensure that your hopes and dreams are reflected in a timeless, beautifully designed home. Every little detail is a subtle reflection of you.

At CDA, we apply our expertise, our unrivaled customer service and our integrity to ensure that your project is an enjoyable memory. We begin by truly understanding you – your wishes, your desires and your values. You may not even fully understand how these will translate to the design or renovation of your home, but we do.

We will provide a personalized service and guidance to ensure your comfort through the entire process:

the selection of the perfect location, the design of your dream home, the acquisition of all approvals and the selection of a contractor.

We will be on hand throughout the construction process to see the completion of your unique and exquisite new home.

We can even recommend our interior design and landscaping partners to help you complete your vision