Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
sixC Construction Project Managers
Engineering offices in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Construction Project Management. Professionally managing projects on behalf of clients or contractors. Helping avoid the dreaded disputes in the construction process and delivering projects on time and budget.

    Assisting clients with limited time or limited construction knowledge to achieve their desired product.

    Services
    Construction Management.
    Service areas
    South Africa, Vereeniging, and Johannesburg
    Company awards
    Part of the Makgotamishe team that won best low cost medium density project in Ekhurhuleni.
    Address
    2000 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-842229993
      Add SEO element