Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ACG Studio (Pty) Ltd
Architects in Middelburg, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • ACG Studio (Pty) Ltd
    Click to complete

    ACG Studio is an urban architectural company founded in 1961 as a family business based in the small town of Middelburg, South Africa. Over the past 57 years the company has grown from strength to strength and is now positioned as a turnkey urban design firm providing various and integrated construction design and project management solutions to the market.

    The group of consists of the following (1) architecture (2) civil (3) construction and (4) building material supply divisions and is ably managed by David Hannay and Khutso Nkadimeng with a high skilled and qualified team of professional architects, draft persons, interior designers and associates in civil/structural engineers.

    Along with its associates, the ACG Studio boasts over 100 years of experience in the construction design and development industry.

    Services
    architectural services; interior design; urban design; green design
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
    • Middelburg, South Africa
    Company awards
    Mpumalanga Institute of Architects
    Address
    5a Samora Machel Street
    1050 Middelburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-132826121 www.acgstudio.co.za
      Add SEO element