ACG Studio is an urban architectural company founded in 1961 as a family business based in the small town of Middelburg, South Africa. Over the past 57 years the company has grown from strength to strength and is now positioned as a turnkey urban design firm providing various and integrated construction design and project management solutions to the market.

The group of consists of the following (1) architecture (2) civil (3) construction and (4) building material supply divisions and is ably managed by David Hannay and Khutso Nkadimeng with a high skilled and qualified team of professional architects, draft persons, interior designers and associates in civil/structural engineers.

Along with its associates, the ACG Studio boasts over 100 years of experience in the construction design and development industry.