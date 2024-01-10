Your browser is out-of-date.

ACG Studio
Architects in Middelburg, South Africa
    Welcome to Archaus Consulting Group, a multi-disciplinary firm excelling in architecture, property development, and community infrastructure construction. Our expertise lies in creating holistic solutions that encompass every aspect of the building process. We pride ourselves on being a dynamic team that blends innovative architectural design with practical property development strategies, all while focusing on building robust community infrastructures. Our approach ensures each project is not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional, cost-effective, and environmentally conscious. At Archaus, we are dedicated to setting new standards in the creation of residential, community, institutional, and industrial spaces, making us leaders in the field of integrated architectural and development services

    Services
    Architect and Property Development
    Service areas
    Mpumalanga and Limpopo and Gauteng
    Company awards
    Mpumalanga Institute of Architects
    Address
    14 John Magagula Street
    1050 Middelburg
    South Africa
    +27-791200994 www.acgstudio.co.za
