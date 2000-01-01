Your browser is out-of-date.

de Beyer Design Studio
Interior Architects in Cape Town
    Functionality, quality and aesthetics. These are the fundamental principles of the Studio. Our philosophy is to create beautiful, long lasting and meaningful design that draws from sustainable values and the understanding of human behaviour. Taking a holistic approach to every project, all aspects are considered from space planning to the most intimate of bespoke details, and ultimately the act of building itself. 

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Décor
    • Consultation
    • Documentation
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    • South Africa and Global
    • Based in Cape Town
    Address
    1 Orange Street
    8000 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-745181102 www.dbds.co.za
