Virtualscape Visuals - a specialist visual communications studio based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

We specialise in the development of Engineering & Architectural 3D Animations; our team is energetic, highly skilled and experienced in design and animation, as well as the production of high quality Videos & Interactive Presentations.

We understand the technical language that is second nature to you and have in depth knowledge on how the architectural designs are developed, engineering processes flow and mines structures operate. We believe in the ethos that a picture is worth a thousand words, and can assist you in creating presentations and animations for every imaginable business case you may encounter, be it feasibility studies, acquiring funding or purely illustrating your designs – yet still on time and in budget!

Virtualscape has over fifteen years’ experience in stakeholder visual communications and believe we can make a change in the way you communicate visually Attached, is an image that highlights some of the companies we have worked with together with our company profile.

Due to fact that we are a SME based in South Africa, you will most definitely benefit from lower productions costs. Let us know when you are free to discuss your requirements, we’d love to work together with you to change the outcome of your next presentation.