Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rounded Pixels Media
Home Media Design & Installation in Midrand
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bedroom A/V setup, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Rustic style bedroom
    Bedroom A/V setup, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Rustic style bedroom
    Bedroom A/V setup, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Rustic style bedroom
    +3
    Bedroom A/V setup
    Bar Sound and Dstv setup, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Patios
    Bar Sound and Dstv setup, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Patios
    Bar Sound and Dstv setup, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Patios
    +3
    Bar Sound and Dstv setup
    WiFi Access Points, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Floors White
    WiFi Access Points, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Floors
    WiFi Access Points, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Floors
    +2
    WiFi Access Points
    Multiroom Audio & HD Distribution, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Classic style dining room White
    Multiroom Audio & HD Distribution, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Electronics
    Multiroom Audio & HD Distribution, Rounded Pixels Media Rounded Pixels Media Patios
    +2
    Multiroom Audio & HD Distribution

    Rounded Pixels Media is a Audio visual and automation agency based in Johannesburg,South Africa.

    Services
    • Audio visual
    • Automation
    • Security
    • Networking
    • Satellites(Dstv)
    • Optic Fibre
    Service areas
    • Midrand
    • Centurion
    • Pretoria
    • East Rand
    • West Rand
    • Vaal
    Company awards
    We are Ellies accredited.Member of FOA in optic fibre.Member of the FTTH.Elan certified.Global invacom Certified.Smart Bus certified
    Address
    1666 Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-794728213 www.roundedpixelsmedia.co.za
      Add SEO element