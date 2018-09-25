Your browser is out-of-date.

DNA Architects SA
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
    • EYE OF AFRICA ( 3D DESIGN & FINAL PRODUCT), DNA Architects SA DNA Architects SA Single family home
    EYE OF AFRICA ( 3D DESIGN & FINAL PRODUCT)
    Modern 3D Designs, DNA Architects SA DNA Architects SA
    Modern 3D Designs
    Complete Building Project, DNA Architects SA DNA Architects SA Single family home
    Complete Building Project
    Complete Building Plan (Mpumalanga), DNA Architects SA DNA Architects SA
    Complete Building Plan (Mpumalanga)
    Eye Of Africa ( Building Plan), DNA Architects SA DNA Architects SA
    Eye Of Africa ( Building Plan)

    Creativity runs through Our DNA with our DNA your dreams comes alive. Our company offer these services: modern architecture, interior design & graphic design.

    Services
    • Architectures
    • Interior design & Graphic Design
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    27 Lisbon Avenue
    2091 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-815794128 www.facebook.com/DNAArchitects18
    Founded by Thato Chris Makua (CEO) who has been in the architectural field for more than 5 years. He is also registered with The south african council of architects (SACAP) & South African Institute Of Draughting(SAID) . Our architectural firm offers a turn around key projects from building plan to final stages. It also 100% black owned company which work with young and vibrant people.DNA Architects South Africa is a based mainly in south africa but will soon be branching out throughout the SADC Region.

