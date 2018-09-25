Legal disclosure

Founded by Thato Chris Makua (CEO) who has been in the architectural field for more than 5 years. He is also registered with The south african council of architects (SACAP) & South African Institute Of Draughting(SAID) . Our architectural firm offers a turn around key projects from building plan to final stages. It also 100% black owned company which work with young and vibrant people.DNA Architects South Africa is a based mainly in south africa but will soon be branching out throughout the SADC Region.