European Carpenter provides custom designed, high-quality kitchens, kitchen cabinets & bedroom built in cupboards, transforming houses into luxury homes.

CABINETRY & CARPENTRY SERVICES





With over 30 years’ experience, our diverse team have completely transformed living spaces across the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. Located in South Africa, European Carpenter serves the Gauteng and surrounding areas, with bespoke and tailored designs that bring the image of a perfect home, into reality.





Providing a full range of cabinetry & carpentry services, European Carpenter specialises in designing and installing luxury and bespoke kitchens. The kitchens we design are customised according to our client’s requirements, with attention to detail being at the forefront of our cabinetry services. We ensure all the work we complete is aesthetically pleasing, as well as highly functional and innovatively designed. Creating a range of different styles, from the modern and contemporary, to a traditional and timeless kitchen, there is no kitchen design we cannot bring to life. Immerse yourself in our stunning online kitchen gallery, where you are sure to find a kitchen style that is perfect for your home.





As well as bespoke kitchens, you are also offered a range of other services, including designer and custom-made cabinets & outstanding bars. Like our bespoke kitchens, all other services are tailored to our client’s needs, to include custom-made elements that truly make our clients homes unique. The European Carpenter’s designer wardrobes and cabinets are perfect for any room in the house. They can be custom-made to fully utilise the space in your home, providing the best storage options and are available in a range of different styles, materials and colours. The same is also true of our bar services, which can include custom-made elements and are available in a full range of colours and materials.