The European Carpenter
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews (9)
    Modern Custom Build-In Bedroom Cupboards
    KITCHEN ISLANDS BY EUROPEAN CARPENTER
    KITCHEN RENOVATION
    BEDROOM WALK-IN CUPBOARDS
    HOME ENTERTAINMENT BAR
    REMODELLING KITCHEN CABINETS
    European Carpenter provides custom designed, high-quality kitchens, kitchen  cabinets & bedroom built in cupboards, transforming houses into luxury homes.

    CABINETRY & CARPENTRY SERVICES


    With over 30 years’ experience, our diverse team have completely transformed living spaces across the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. Located in South Africa, European Carpenter serves the Gauteng and surrounding areas, with bespoke and tailored designs that bring the image of a perfect home, into reality.


    Providing a full range of cabinetry & carpentry services, European Carpenter specialises in designing and installing luxury and bespoke kitchens. The kitchens we design are customised according to our client’s requirements, with attention to detail being at the forefront of our cabinetry services. We ensure all the work we complete is aesthetically pleasing, as well as highly functional and innovatively designed. Creating a range of different styles, from the modern and contemporary, to a traditional and timeless kitchen, there is no kitchen design we cannot bring to life. Immerse yourself in our stunning online kitchen gallery, where you are sure to find a kitchen style that is perfect for your home.


    As well as bespoke kitchens, you are also offered a range of other services, including designer and custom-made cabinets & outstanding bars. Like our bespoke kitchens, all other services are tailored to our client’s needs, to include custom-made elements that truly make our clients homes unique. The European Carpenter’s designer wardrobes and cabinets are perfect for any room in the house. They can be custom-made to fully utilise the space in your home, providing the best storage options and are available in a range of different styles, materials and colours. The same is also true of our bar services, which can include custom-made elements and are available in a full range of colours and materials.

    Services
    • house extensions and renovations
    • kitchen renovation and remodelling
    • custom cupboards and cabinets
    • custom bars and more
    • Kitchen cabinets
    Service areas
    • Braynston
    • Sandton
    • Fourways
    • Gauteng
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    Address
    344 Angus Crescent, Northlands Business Park, Northriding
    1401 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-726426812 www.europeancarpenter.co.za

    Reviews

    Raffaella Ruscic
    We were very happy with the work done by Mike and his team. He always kept me informed, was accomodating and helpful and our cupboards and desk look amazing!
    4 months ago
    Raj R
    Mike made our kitchen unit, vanity and wardrobe for 2 of our bedrooms. All our requirements were clearly understood by Mike and he also gave helpful suggestions based on his experience. His work is very professional also we see perfection in his work. There were some modifications we told which he listened and did it as we want. I highly recommend him.
    5 months ago
    natalie mothapo
    I had the most amazing experience with Mike and his team who designed and built my cabinet. His attention to detail, together with the highest quality of materials used, ensures that any product built by him is of the highest standard! Him and his team always go above and beyond to make sure you as a customer are always aware of what is happening and are comfortable! I truly appreciate all of the effort you went through to ensure that I am beyond impressed with my final product! I will definitely be recommending you to my colleagues! Thank you for an outstanding job Mike!
    11 months ago
