When

we begin our design process, we endeavour to understand the crux of the

problem and all the complexities of the design. We look at every aspect

of the different elements that informs the design and inevitably

through a process of careful consideration to the context, materials

& creativity, it morphosis into a design.

Every aspect of the design is carefully thought through and detailed.

We always try to push the limitations as far as we can and draw our own

conclusions of where the boundary of any problem is situated.

We believe that the process of developing spaces, products or elements

should not be limited to architecture or interior design. It should be

evident throughout any element, no matter how small or large. It is

about how to conceive an object and how we relate to it that gives it

life and shapes our surroundings.

The firm was started a decade ago. The partners in the firm are Daniella & Diane.

Daniella

is a professional architect and is mainly involved in the architectural

side of the firm. Diane is involved in the interior & furniture

design aspect of the firm. Our furniture range is represented by some of

the top interior stores in South Africa.

The

type of projects that we are currently involved in ranges from

residential projects, commercial projects, bespoke furniture &

interior design.

We are based in the Southern Peninsula, Cape Town.

Our projects are located all over South Africa and we focus on areas but

not limited to the Southern Peninsula Cape Town, Northern Suburbs Cape

Town, Southern Suburbs Cape Town, Cape Winelands and Somerset West

Helderberg.



