A R C H I T E C T U R E
We are professional architects registered with the South African Council for the Architectural Profession.
Our work stages include the following:
- Inception
- Concept design & 3D's
- Design Development
- Council submission & approval
- Technical documentation
- Construction documentation
I N T E R I O R D E S I G N
We don't just simply decorate the interior of any project, we design it.
We ensure that the interior is optimized to its best suited potential
and compliments the architecture.
Our interior projects range from offices, commercial, residential & educational.
We focus on the following elements:
- Finishes (floor, wall & ceiling)
- Lighting
- Kitchen Design
- Bathroom Design
- Fixed & loose furniture
- Upholstery
- Curtains | Blinds
- Services
When
we begin our design process, we endeavour to understand the crux of the
problem and all the complexities of the design. We look at every aspect
of the different elements that informs the design and inevitably
through a process of careful consideration to the context, materials
& creativity, it morphosis into a design.
Every aspect of the design is carefully thought through and detailed.
We always try to push the limitations as far as we can and draw our own
conclusions of where the boundary of any problem is situated.
We believe that the process of developing spaces, products or elements
should not be limited to architecture or interior design. It should be
evident throughout any element, no matter how small or large. It is
about how to conceive an object and how we relate to it that gives it
life and shapes our surroundings.
The firm was started a decade ago. The partners in the firm are Daniella & Diane.
Daniella
is a professional architect and is mainly involved in the architectural
side of the firm. Diane is involved in the interior & furniture
design aspect of the firm. Our furniture range is represented by some of
the top interior stores in South Africa.
The
type of projects that we are currently involved in ranges from
residential projects, commercial projects, bespoke furniture &
interior design.
We are based in the Southern Peninsula, Cape Town.
Our projects are located all over South Africa and we focus on areas but
not limited to the Southern Peninsula Cape Town, Northern Suburbs Cape
Town, Southern Suburbs Cape Town, Cape Winelands and Somerset West
Helderberg.