Iltoro Design Pty Ltd Architecture
Architects in Cape Town
    Office Interior renovation

    A R C H I T E C T U R E

    We are professional architects registered with the South African Council for the Architectural Profession.

    Our work stages include the following:

    • Inception
    • Concept design & 3D's
    • Design Development
    • Council submission & approval
    • Technical documentation
    • Construction documentation



    I N T E R I O R   D E S I G N

    We don't just simply decorate the interior of any project, we design it.

    We ensure that the interior is optimized to its best suited potential

    and compliments the architecture.

    Our interior projects range from offices, commercial, residential & educational.

    We focus on the following elements:

    • Finishes (floor, wall & ceiling)
    • Lighting
    • Kitchen Design
    • Bathroom Design
    • Fixed & loose furniture
    • Upholstery
    • Curtains | Blinds



    Services
    architect and interior designer
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    Fish Hoek
    7975 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-742718313 www.iltorodesign.com
    Legal disclosure

    When

    we begin our design process, we endeavour to understand the crux of the

    problem and all the complexities of the design. We look at every aspect

    of the different elements that informs the design and inevitably

    through a process of careful consideration to the context, materials

    & creativity, it morphosis into a design.

    Every aspect of the design is carefully thought through and detailed.

    We always try to push the limitations as far as we can and draw our own

    conclusions of where the boundary of any problem is situated.

    We believe that the process of developing spaces, products or elements

    should not be limited to architecture or interior design. It should be

    evident throughout any element, no matter how small or large. It is

    about how to conceive an object and how we relate to it that gives it

    life and shapes our surroundings.

    The firm was started a decade ago. The partners in the firm are Daniella & Diane.

    Daniella

    is a professional architect and is mainly involved in the architectural

    side of the firm. Diane is involved in the interior & furniture

    design aspect of the firm. Our furniture range is represented by some of

    the top interior stores in South Africa. 

    The

    type of projects that we are currently involved in ranges from

    residential projects, commercial projects, bespoke furniture &

    interior design.

    We are based in the Southern Peninsula, Cape Town.

    Our projects are located all over South Africa and we focus on areas but

    not limited to the Southern Peninsula Cape Town, Northern Suburbs Cape

    Town, Southern Suburbs Cape Town, Cape Winelands and Somerset West

    Helderberg.


    Reviews

    Revival
    Amazing service!!!
    10 months ago
    Justin Erasmus
    amazing people , amazing products
    over 4 years ago
    Lee Vanguard
    Love the furniture
    over 3 years ago
