ILTORO DESIGN
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (3)
    Office Interior renovation

    OUR TEAM 


    We are professional designers, personally involved in every aspect of our range of projects. 

    Our specialties range from Architecture, Interior Design, and bespoke customized furniture design.

    Iltoro Design is a lifestyle brand designed for the minimalist eye that is available for purchase worldwide.

    We work on architectural & interior projects in South Africa.

    Iltoro design is strongly committed to supporting locally made design

    In fact, all our products are locally manufactured in Cape Town, South Africa.

    We fell in love with the simplicity of steel and combining it with a warm but contrasting material, like timber.

    The minimalist simplicity and sincere honesty of our materials drive our creativity everyday.


    Services
    architect and interior designer
    Service areas
    Worldwide
    Address
    Fish Hoek
    7975 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-742718313 www.iltorodesign.com
    T H E   T E A M  

    We are professional designers that are involved in every design aspect of projects.  We specialize in architecture, interior and furniture design.

    We strongly support locally made design. All our products are locally manufactured in Cape Town and our items are 100% honest.

    We fell in love with the simplicity of steel and combining it with a warm but contrasting material, like timber. The simplicity and honesty of materials is something that drives our creativity.

    Reviews

    Revival
    Amazing service!!!
    8 months ago
    Justin Erasmus
    amazing people , amazing products
    over 4 years ago
    Lee Vanguard
    Love the furniture
    over 3 years ago
