We're an all inclusive interior design company. We believe innovation can be applied to any size project through design, construction and project management. We take projects from concept to completion but are also capable of entering a project at any stage, including the trouble shooting of an existing operation. We explore each project’s unique goals and obstacles and through collaboration with our creative teams, clients, fabricators and suppliers to ensure the best solutions for each project’s specific needs.
- Services
- Kitchen design and manufacturing
- space planning
- constuction
- manufacturing
- project management
- soft furnishings
- professional organizing
- styling
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Pretoria
- Cape Town
- Dar es Salaam
- Melville
- Address
-
2092 Melville, Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-109002263 www.oksijen.co.za