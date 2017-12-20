Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Oksijen
Interior Designers & Decorators in Melville, Johannesburg
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Saxonwold bathroom , Oksijen Oksijen Eclectic style bathroom Grey
    Saxonwold bathroom , Oksijen Oksijen Eclectic style bathroom
    Saxonwold bathroom , Oksijen Oksijen Eclectic style bathroom
    +2
    Saxonwold bathroom
    House Ashford, Oksijen Oksijen Built-in kitchens White
    House Ashford, Oksijen Oksijen Kitchen MDF White
    House Ashford, Oksijen Oksijen Country style dining room
    +4
    House Ashford
    House Westminster, Oksijen Oksijen Kitchen units MDF Grey
    House Westminster, Oksijen Oksijen Kitchen units Copper/Bronze/Brass Multicolored
    House Westminster, Oksijen Oksijen Built-in kitchens
    +4
    House Westminster

    We're an all inclusive interior design company. We believe innovation can be applied to any size project through design, construction and project management. We take projects from concept to completion but are also capable of entering a project at any stage, including the trouble shooting of an existing operation. We explore each project’s unique goals and obstacles and through collaboration with our creative teams, clients, fabricators and suppliers to ensure the best solutions for each project’s specific needs.

     

    Services
    • Kitchen design and manufacturing
    • space planning
    • constuction
    • manufacturing
    • project management
    • soft furnishings
    • professional organizing
    • styling
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    • Cape Town
    • Dar es Salaam
    • Melville
    Address
    2092 Melville, Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-109002263 www.oksijen.co.za
      Add SEO element