Painters in Johannesburg
Painters in Johannesburg,
Reviews (1)
Services

  • Interior Painting
  • Waterproofing
  • Wallpaper Installation
  • Wallpaper Removal
  • Mural Painting
  • Drywall Repair
  • Exterior Painting
  • Lead Paint Removal
  • Door Painting
  • Ceiling Painting
  • Colour Consulting
  • Cabinet Refinishing
  • Faux Painting

Projects

    Professional Customized Painting Services

    When it comes to professional and affordable painting in Johannesburg, not many interior décor companies can deliver the high-quality painting service solutions that we give our esteemed clients. From homeowners to businesses, we are ready to help them with interior decoration, waterproofing, exterior painting, ceiling painting, wallpaper installation, and consultations too. Our accredited painters are familiar with different painting styles, and you can rely on their skill to customize a project in line with your needs and preferences. We always guarantee 100% satisfaction. Give us a call on +2787 550 3196 and request for your free quote today.

    Service areas
    • Bedfordview
    • South
    • Kempton Park
    • Randburg
    • CBD
    • Sandton
    • Alberton
    • Midrand
    • East Rand
    • Northcliff
    • Edenvale
    • Sunninghill
    • Roodepoort
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    5-13 3rd Ave, Houghton Estate,
    2198, Johannesburg,
    South Africa
    +27-875503196 www.johannesburgpainters.com

    Reviews

    Brian Radebe
    These guys are the best when it comes to painting.
    about 3 years ago
      Add SEO element