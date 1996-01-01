DB Building Projects is a proud family owned business which specializes in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial properties. Since establishment in 1996, we have grown to become a trusted provider in the building services industry.

We pride ourselves on quality! Delivering exceptional standards of workmanship to our clients means we stay a cut above the rest. Through our customer centric model, we have built a reputable business based on an outstanding success rate with our clients. We are efficient and we dedicate competent teams to each assignment, ensuring your needs are met in the most systemic, skillful and economically viable way. We are NHBRC certified builders.