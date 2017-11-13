With over 20 years experience in all aspects of the art and framing world Janine Bath offers an awareness in identifying what art is required for clients in the corporate, hospitality, health care as well as the private sector.
Being attuned to the dynamic changing industry trends with more and more emphasis on decorating walls, we provide a full turnkey service from purchasing of art, taking charge of the framing to installation with consideration to the aesthetically appealing, historical importance, location, architecture and of course the clients vision.
'Art has the power to transform, to illuminate, to educate, inspire and motivate' - unknown
