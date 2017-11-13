Your browser is out-of-date.

Custom Art Framing (Pty) ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sandton
    With over 20 years experience in all aspects of the art and framing world Janine Bath offers an awareness in identifying what art is required for clients in the corporate, hospitality, health care as well as the private sector.

    Being attuned to the dynamic changing industry trends with more and more emphasis on decorating walls, we provide a full turnkey service from purchasing of art, taking charge of the framing to installation with consideration to the aesthetically appealing, historical importance, location, architecture and of course the clients vision.

    'Art has the power to transform, to illuminate, to educate, inspire and motivate' - unknown

    Services
    Full turnkey service from purchasing of art; framing; fine art printing; wallpaper art and installation
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Sandton
    Company awards
    Recognition for art consulting for the Belmond Mount Nelson 2016/2017 refurbishment.
    Address
    3 Akkerboom Road Douglasdale Ext. 4
    2191 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-822977757 www.customartframing.co.za
