Natalia Alexandrova is a multi-talented Russian speaking Ukrainian living in Durban South Africa. She has been involved in the design industry for many years, not only in interior decor, but also in fashion and floristic design. Apart from being a degreed philologist and journalist, she studied floral design in the Netherlands and also with the world famous Bermakov florists in St. Petersburg Russia.

Recently, Natalia has also explored the world of fashion, designing fashion accessories and is specifically known for her very artistic handy work, using an old Russian technique of perforating fabrics in intricate, beautiful patterns to look like lace, which has won her many admirers and quite a few bespoke orders from across the globe. In her home city of Zaporozhiye, she was the director of a major interior decorating design centre and wrote several articles for a number of local, upmarket glossy design magazines. Much of her personal artwork can also be found hanging in the homes and offices of prominent local residents in the same city. Natali has again explored the world of interior design and decorating, by crossing over her skills with perforated fabrics in fashion to interior decor, creating beautiful place settings, table cloths, cushions, lampshades, curtains and bedding. Her Every piece is a true work of art, and her complete dedication to her work means that every piece she creates with so much passion and affection retains a piece of her soul. Natalia has a deep rooted passion for design, and also offers her services with sourcing furniture, artwork and other decorative pieces to beautify a home. Her ultimate objective is a truly satisfied client, who will enjoy the fruits of her labour for years to come.

Natalia will also gladly collaborate with other interior designers who may wish to use her work for their clients.

