Nick and Nelly Kitchens
Kitchen Manufacturers in Johannesburg
Reviews (3)
    • Resin river table, made with wild olive wood and kiaat wood, Nick and Nelly Kitchens Nick and Nelly Kitchens Living roomSide tables & trays
    Resin river table, made with wild olive wood and kiaat wood, Nick and Nelly Kitchens Nick and Nelly Kitchens Dining roomTables
    Resin river table, made with wild olive wood and kiaat wood, Nick and Nelly Kitchens Nick and Nelly Kitchens Dining roomTables Wood-Plastic Composite Blue
    +3
    Resin river table, made with wild olive wood and kiaat wood
    Industrial Kitchen. A kitchen style for big space, Nick and Nelly Kitchens Nick and Nelly Kitchens Built-in kitchens MDF
    Industrial Kitchen. A kitchen style for big space, Nick and Nelly Kitchens Nick and Nelly Kitchens Kitchen units MDF
    Industrial Kitchen. A kitchen style for big space, Nick and Nelly Kitchens Nick and Nelly Kitchens Kitchen units Wood
    +9
    Industrial Kitchen. A kitchen style for big space
    Country Kitchen and stacking doors, Nick and Nelly Kitchens Nick and Nelly Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves White
    Country Kitchen and stacking doors, Nick and Nelly Kitchens Nick and Nelly Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Country Kitchen and stacking doors, Nick and Nelly Kitchens Nick and Nelly Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves White
    +2
    Country Kitchen and stacking doors

    We are a small family business, located in Fourways Farmall, Johannesburg.
    Our company is focused on producing unique country style wood furniture. We are well known for our handmade products,which are unique in their appearance.

    Services
    • kitchen design
    • kitchen manufactoring
    • all type of cupboards
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    • Gauteng
    • South Africa
    Address
    122 Rowles Rd, Farmall
    2194 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-769999990 nickandnelly.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Country Kitchens for Town People

    Nick & Nelly Joinery (pty) Ltd
    Reg№: 2012/174460/07

    Tel: +27-76-999-999-0
    Email: info@nickandnelly.co.za
    Address: 122 Rowles Rd., Farmall, Johannesburg

    Reviews

    Yana Parusheva
    almost 6 years ago
    Colene Venter
    about 5 years ago
    Nikolay Sisoev - Truden
    Come to visit us in our kitchen workshop. Best kitchens and kitchen designs, cupboards, vanities, bookcases and everything made from wood.
    almost 6 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
