Locksmith Kempton Park
Doors in St Kempton Park
Reviews (5)
    Quality and Affordable Locksmith Services

    As a leading locksmith company in Kempton Park, we are extremely committed to getting you the best solutions at affordable rates. Our certified locksmiths are highly qualified and experienced in lock picking, key duplication, lock installation and replacement, access control troubleshooting, and auto lock maintenance. We are familiar with a broad range of lock systems – both old and new, hence you can trust us to help you pick the right one for your home or office. Call us today on 087 551 0844 to request for a free quote and talk about home security enhancement.

    Services
    • Lock Installation & Repairs
    • Emergency Locksmiths
    • Car Locksmith
    • Door Installation & Repair
    • Window Locks
    • Garage Door Locks
    • Re-keying
    • Access Control Services
    • Key Duplication/Cutting
    • Locked Out Service
    • Safe Lock Replacement
    • Smart Lock Installation
    Service areas
    • Bredell
    • Spartan
    • Norkem Park
    • Allen Grove
    • Esther park
    • Birch Acres
    • Croydon
    • Edleen
    • Glen Marais
    • Rhodesfield
    • Birchleigh
    • Terenure
    • Aston manor
    • St Kempton Park
    Address
    17 Sonneblom
    1620 St Kempton Park
    South Africa
    +27-875510844 www.locksmithkemptonpark.com

    Reviews

    Jo Mobile
    Excellent service. I was helped within an hour, William is polite, professional & pleasant. Had all required PPE. Great doing business with you. Thank you again. Highly recommended.
    about 2 years ago
    Johan Booysen
    The most professional locksmith in the east rand always on time and after service
    over 1 year ago
    JOE ARRANGEMENT
    It's an amazing ride there... I love the place... The place is arrangementic 👌
    over 1 year ago
