Fridge Repairs Durban
Home Appliances in Durban
    Residential and Commercial Appliance Repairs

    Welcome to the leading home appliance repair technicians Durban wide. We are the guys you talk to whenever your refrigerator, washing machine, air conditioner, or cooker is acting up. Our company will make sure you get the best solutions very cheap rates. We are highly qualified and experienced in both residential and commercial appliance installation, repair, and maintenance. Call our direct hotline today on +2787 551 0838 and talk to one of our certified technicians. Ask him anything you want to know about our company, and be sure to request for a free quote.

    Services
    • Washing Machine Installation & Repair
    • Microwave Repair
    • Dryer Vent Cleaning
    • Appliance Installation
    • Freezer Installation
    • Refrigerator Repair
    • Garbage Disposal Repair
    • Oven Installation
    • Dishwasher Repair
    • Cooktop
    • Range & Stove Repair
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • Durban
    • Phoenix
    • Amanzimtoti
    • Umhlanga
    • Hillrest
    • Westville
    • Hillcrest
    • Pinetown
    • Chatsworth
    • North Central
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    181 Silverton Rd Musgrave Berea
    4001 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-875510838 www.fridgerepairsdurban.com
