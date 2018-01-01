Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
APEX ARCHITECTURE
Architects in Veghel
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • General Presentations / 3D Presentations , APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE
    General Presentations / 3D Presentations , APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE
    General Presentations / 3D Presentations , APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE
    +79
    General Presentations / 3D Presentations
    Architect Antonio De Franca, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE
    Architect Antonio De Franca
    Group Housing Development, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE
    Group Housing Development, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE
    Group Housing Development, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE
    +9
    Group Housing Development
    House F, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE Country style house
    House F, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE Country style house
    House F, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE Country style house
    +26
    House F
    House N1, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE
    House N1, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE
    House N1, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE
    +15
    House N1
    House N, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE Minimalist house
    House N, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE Minimalist house
    House N, APEX ARCHITECTURE APEX ARCHITECTURE Minimalist house
    +24
    House N
    Show all 11 projects

    Antonio De Franca is a innovative and energetic architect whose expertise covers a wide spectrum of clientele and building projects from education, place of worship, cluster housing, government buildings, processing plants, businesses to sophisticated luxury private residences.

    Services
    Architecture + Design
    Service areas
    Netherlands
    Address
    5409AJ Veghel
    Netherlands
    +31-682147300 antarch.wixsite.com/website
    Legal disclosure

    At Antonio De Franca Home Designs, we see architecture as a means. A means to enhance the human experience. We think of structures as places where humans experience emotion. Where performance is both performed and witnessed. Where memories occur. Architecture is a backdrop to all of these experiences. Our philosophy is to make it great, every single time.

      Add SEO element