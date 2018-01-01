Antonio De Franca is a innovative and energetic architect whose expertise covers a wide spectrum of clientele and building projects from education, place of worship, cluster housing, government buildings, processing plants, businesses to sophisticated luxury private residences.
- Netherlands
- Address
5409AJ Veghel
Netherlands
+31-682147300 antarch.wixsite.com/website
At Antonio De Franca Home Designs, we see architecture as a means. A means to enhance the human experience. We think of structures as places where humans experience emotion. Where performance is both performed and witnessed. Where memories occur. Architecture is a backdrop to all of these experiences. Our philosophy is to make it great, every single time.