- Kitchens Unlimited offer cost efficient high-end cabinetry, specialising in fitted cabinetry.

- Kitchens Unlimited owns its value chain, from conceptualising the layouts and completing the technical drawings of its cabinetry solutions, to manufacturing and installing the cupboards with its dedicated production and installation teams. This ensures costs are cut, but not corners, in supplying superior, cost effective cabinetry that offers outstanding value for money.

- We manufacture and install a comprehensive range of cabinetry for homes, ofﬁces, property developers and top-end commercial clients.

- Full turnkey, high-quality offerings include a full range of built-in cupboards, and our ability to provide technical input is particularly valued by our commercial clients.

- The company’s robust production machinery facilitates high-volume production with great accuracy.

- Reputable family run business for 10 years.

- Dedication to both our craft and our customers’ needs through excellent workmanship.

- Kitchens Unlimited offers three cupboard ranges: Economy, Contemporary and Platinum. Each range has its own design aesthetic, and is located within a speciﬁc price range to assist clients with accurate budgeting during the planning phase.