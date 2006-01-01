Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
GERHARD ARCHITECT
Architects in Ballito
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    When Gerhard Breedt formed Gerhard Architect in 2006, his aim was to provide affordable yet cutting edge, eco-friendly architecture. Enabling clients to become an integral part of the design process, Gerhard Architect believes that every project should embrace sustainable design principles, focusing on attention to detail and an ability to provide individual and innovative design solutions that are at one, rather than at odds, with the environment.

    Gerhard Architect provides high quality architectural services throughout the KZN North Coast, wider Durban, South Africa & even International regions. He serves on Design Review Committees for the exclusive Zimbali, Simbithi Eco, Westbrook Beach Club and Palm Lakes Estates and has lectured at various Tertiary Institutions in Design. In line with his client-centred approach to architectural design, Gerhard creates structures that are a perfect balance between the client's needs, the latest architectural innovations and a fully integrated design approach - resulting in stunning, unique designs that perfectly reflect the client's tastes and requirements.

    Services
    Architectural, Project management, and Principal Agent
    Service areas
    • South Africa and International
    • Ballito
    Address
    Stewart drive
    4420 Ballito
    South Africa
    +27-329463996 www.gerhardarchitect.co.za

    Reviews

    Schalk Kleyn
    Incredible dedication from the team, very responsive and enthusiastic. Always willing to accommodate the projects requirements. Very talented architect working on the projects he took a genuine interest in the project which showed in the quality and outcome.
    6 months ago
    Gundah Calvin
    These guys are brilliant, it's been some time since I lobby them to spearhead a project for but I can see their excellence before they even start.
    8 months ago
    Gundah Calvin
    All is well
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element