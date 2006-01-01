When Gerhard Breedt formed Gerhard Architect in 2006, his aim was to provide affordable yet cutting edge, eco-friendly architecture. Enabling clients to become an integral part of the design process, Gerhard Architect believes that every project should embrace sustainable design principles, focusing on attention to detail and an ability to provide individual and innovative design solutions that are at one, rather than at odds, with the environment.

Gerhard Architect provides high quality architectural services throughout the KZN North Coast, wider Durban, South Africa & even International regions. He serves on Design Review Committees for the exclusive Zimbali, Simbithi Eco, Westbrook Beach Club and Palm Lakes Estates and has lectured at various Tertiary Institutions in Design. In line with his client-centred approach to architectural design, Gerhard creates structures that are a perfect balance between the client's needs, the latest architectural innovations and a fully integrated design approach - resulting in stunning, unique designs that perfectly reflect the client's tastes and requirements.