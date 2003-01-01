THT Architecture is a South African Company based in Pretoria Gauteng, it was established in January 2003 with the objective of taking a vision and putting it into reality. The Company was built on the concrete foundation of passion and customer service to all of our clients throughout the whole of South Africa

It is safe to say that at THT Architecture you are assured to receive great service from the inception of the design for your Home till you receive the Certificate of Occupancy from the Municipality. At THT Architecture we take pride in providing professional and adequate service to our clients. We have an extensive experience in Residential Architecture, Commercial space planning, Interior Architectural Design, Project Management and Registered with SACAP ( South African Council for the Architectural Profession). We are with you every step of the way from the inception of taking a brief from you, to taking the plans to the City Council for Approvals and we can also extend our service through to the Construction phase and eventually making sure that you receive all the necessary certificate like the COC (Certificate of Compliance) and Certificate of Occupancy etc......