The Matrix Urban Designers and Architects was founded in 2001 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa;
where the company is still firmly based. With a team of talented and enthusiastic staff, who have gained experience both nationally and internationally, The Matrix always strives to innovate beyond the standard solution and follows holistic approach from design, considering the impact of a building or space from an urban scale right down to the finer detail, for the greater benefit of the users of an urban space or building. The Matrix's staff includes architects, architectural technologists and urban designers.
- Services
- Integrated Urban and Architectural design solutions; The formulation of holistic development visions for towns and cities on a macro and micro level; Commercial
- educational
- industrial
- institutional and residential architectural design solutions; Compilation of urban design
- architectural and conservation guidelines; Urban research and the facilitation of Integrated Development Plans; Facilitation of architectural competitions; HIA—Heritage Impact Assessments; Urban Renewal Strategies; Conservation and Restoration advice
- Service areas
- Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, and South Africa
- Company awards
- 2008 ECIA Regional Award for the Restoration of Lewis Stores, Grahamstown
- 2009 ECIA Regional Award for the Restoration of 22 Lansdowne Place, Port Elizabeth
- 2010 SAPOA Investment Against All Odds Award for the Restoration of 22 Lansdowne Place, Port Elizabeth
- 2010 SAIA Award of Merit for the Restoration of 22 Lansdowne Place, Port Elizabeth
- 2011 ECIA Commendation for Residence 1 Little Walmer, Port Elizabeth
- 2011 ECIA Regional Award of Merit for the restoration of Pearson Conservatory, Port Elizabeth
- 2012 SAIA Award of Merit for the restoration of Pearson Conservatory, Port Elizabeth
- 2012 SASSDA Runner up in the Art category for a new stainless light for The Matrix boardroom
- 2013 ECIA Regional Award of Merit for the Helenvale Multipurpose Community Centre, Port Elizabeth
- 2013 ECIA Regional awards of Merit for the SAPS 10111 Call Centre, Port Elizabeth
- 2013 Hot Dip Galvanising Award for the SAPS 10111 Call Centre, Port Elizabeth
- 2014 SAIA Award of Merit for the Helenvale Multipurpose Community Centre, Port Elizabeth
- 2015 ECIA Regional Award of Merit for the publication of Coastal Contemporary Architecture of NMB 2000-13, Editor Prof Albrecht Herholdt The Matrix cc
- 2015 ECIA Regional Award of Merit for the publication of Architectural Conservation in South Africa since 1994, Editor Prof Albrecht Herholdt The Matrix cc
- 2016 Hot Dip Galvanising Award Joint Architectural Category Winner for the NMMU South Campus Living & Learning Centre, Port Elizabeth
- 2016 SASSDA Award of Merit in the Art category for the Helenvale Resource Centre, Port Elizabeth
- 2016 SASSDA Winner Architecture, Building & Construction Category for the Additions and Alterations to Port Elizabeth Opera House
- 2017 South African Institute of Architects (Eastern Cape) Regional Award for the Campanile Restoration
- 2017 South African Institute of Architects (Eastern Cape) Regional Award for the Alterations and Renovations to the Port Elizabeth Opera House
- 2017 South African Institute of Architects (Eastern Cape) Regional Commendation Award for the Mendi Multi-Purpose Centre
- Show all 20 awards
- Address
-
22 Lansdowne Place
6001 Port Elizabeth
South Africa
+27-415821073 www.thematrixcc.co.za