The Matrix Urban Designers and Architects was founded in 2001 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa;

where the company is still firmly based. With a team of talented and enthusiastic staff, who have gained experience both nationally and internationally, The Matrix always strives to innovate beyond the standard solution and follows holistic approach from design, considering the impact of a building or space from an urban scale right down to the finer detail, for the greater benefit of the users of an urban space or building. The Matrix's staff includes architects, architectural technologists and urban designers.