Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Electrician Port Elizabeth
Electricians in Port Elizabeth,
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Electrical Inspection
  • Emergency Electrician
  • House Wiring
  • Lighting Installation
  • Thermostat Repair
  • Electrical Installation
  • Energy-Efficient Homes
  • Generator Installation
  • Pool Lighting Maintenance
  • Residential and Commercial Electrical Services

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • High Quality and Affordable Electrical Services, Electrician Port Elizabeth Electrician Port Elizabeth
    High Quality and Affordable Electrical Services, Electrician Port Elizabeth Electrician Port Elizabeth
    High Quality and Affordable Electrical Services, Electrician Port Elizabeth Electrician Port Elizabeth
    +2
    High Quality and Affordable Electrical Services

    When it comes to electrical installations and repairs in Port Elizabeth, nobody delivers more efficient and durable solutions than our accredited electricians. We are highly revered in the region for our all-round good service. Apart from being extremely qualified and experienced, we are also very industrious. Our employees have the best record in time keeping, good customer relation, and transparency. There is no reason to work with any other technician when we have everything you could ever need in a master electrician. Call our hotline today on +2787 550 1903 so that we can clarify any uncertainties. Starting with our very competitive rates.

    Service areas
    • Mill Park
    • Malabar
    • Blue Horizon Bay
    • Uitenhage
    • Green Acres
    • Sherwood
    • Chelsea
    • Motherwell
    • Forest Hill
    • Sydenham
    • Port Elizabeth
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Address
    35 Main Rd Walmer
    6065, Port Elizabeth,
    South Africa
    +27-875501903 www.electricianportelizabeth.com
      Add SEO element