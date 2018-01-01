Your browser is out-of-date.

freestudio architects
Architects in Stellenbosch
Projects

    House renovation

    Award winning Stellenbosch Architects. Young, dynamic team of creative

    professionals.

    We believe in the experience of architecture, the way it affects peoples' lives, the way it makes people feel. Our goal is to create a positive experience for everyone.

    …in design principles that matter. Call it “Green” call it what you like as long as it contributes to something bigger than itself.

    ….in a truth to materials, honest buildings, materials exposing themselves for what they are. Beauty lies in the simplicity of the palette.

    …great relationships shape great buildings. A building project is as much of a journey to us as it is to our client. We believe in sharing visions and negotiating terms in such a way that new lasting relationships are formed, more often friendship.

    Services
    Professional Architectural Service & Contemporary Design
    Service areas
    • South Africa and international
    • stellenbosch
    Address
    Blackhorse centre, Dorp street
    7600 Stellenbosch
    South Africa
    +27-746080127 freestudio.co.za
