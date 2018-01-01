Award winning Stellenbosch Architects. Young, dynamic team of creative

professionals.

We believe in the experience of architecture, the way it affects peoples' lives, the way it makes people feel. Our goal is to create a positive experience for everyone.

…in design principles that matter. Call it “Green” call it what you like as long as it contributes to something bigger than itself.

….in a truth to materials, honest buildings, materials exposing themselves for what they are. Beauty lies in the simplicity of the palette.

…great relationships shape great buildings. A building project is as much of a journey to us as it is to our client. We believe in sharing visions and negotiating terms in such a way that new lasting relationships are formed, more often friendship.