Plumber Port Elizabeth
Plumbers in Port Elizabeth
Services

  • Emergency plumber
  • Bathroom Fittings
  • Blocked Drains
  • Geyser Repairs.

Projects

    Plumbing Repair Project

    Delivery of quality plumbing services takes more than just qualifications; it also requires experience and commitment to the job. At our plumbing company in Port Elizabeth, we have all it takes to deliver the best plumbing services in Port Elizabeth. Our plumbers have years of experience unblocking drains, handling repairs, new installations, maintenance and also doing system inspections. We have also invested in the latest technology when it comes to plumbing so that we give our customers only the best. We are available on short notice, especially in emergency cases and at a customer friendly price. You can request for a free quote at http://www.plumberportelizabeth.com/ or call us directly on 087 550 3164 and our fully licensed professional will be glad to help.

    Service areas
    • Chelsea
    • Motherwell
    • Sherwood
    • Walmer
    • Malabar
    • Forest Hill
    • Sydenham
    • Blue Horizon
    • Uitenhage
    • Green Acres
    • Mill Park
    • Port Elizabeth
    Address
    11 Burt Drive Newton Park
    6000 Port Elizabeth
    South Africa
    +27-875503164 www.plumberportelizabeth.com
