Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Master Electricians Durban
Electricians in Glenmore Berea
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Emergency electrician
  • Commercial and industrial electrician
  • compliance certificates

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • WIRING AND NEW INSTALLATION PROJECT, Master Electricians Durban Master Electricians Durban
    WIRING AND NEW INSTALLATION PROJECT, Master Electricians Durban Master Electricians Durban
    WIRING AND NEW INSTALLATION PROJECT, Master Electricians Durban Master Electricians Durban
    WIRING AND NEW INSTALLATION PROJECT

    Offering professional and quality electrical services has always been our goal. Over the years, our company has risen to be known as the best in delivery of electrical services in the whole of Durban. Equipped with the latest equipment and technology, our electrical contractors are what you need for quick and worry free electrical services. Some of the services that we offer include fault finding, electrical wiring, emergency services and other services as listed at http://www.electriciansdurban.com/. Our personnel are always ready to deliver high quality results at affordable rates and with no hidden charges. Get in touch with us today on 087 551 0871 for commercial or residential electrical service today.

    Service areas
    • North Central
    • Chatsworth
    • Hillcrest
    • Phoenix
    • Amanzimtoti Pinetown
    • Umhlanga Westville
    • Glenmore Berea
    Address
    48 Hyder Rd
    4001 Glenmore Berea
    South Africa
    +27-875510871 www.electriciansdurban.com
      Add SEO element