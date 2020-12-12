Your browser is out-of-date.

Located in Johannesburg, Simply Living Online is an experienced and professional Interior Design & Décor Consulting Studio. In addition to design consulting, Simply Living Online also offers various related services to clients including concept creation, layout advice, project management, furniture design, and more. Our company’s services also extend beyond Johannesburg, as our growing portfolio showcases an enticing collection of projects finalised in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town.


Sirene Howard, Founder & Owner 

Sirene’s passion for design and beautiful spaces has enabled her to create and implement various projects over the past 10 years. But as design is about so much more than visual beauty, you will find that all projects completed by Simply Living Online are practical, functional, uplifting, and exist to enhance the relevant clients’ living- and/or corporate spaces in terms of design and purpose.  


In her career as interior designer, Sirene has noticed that not many people are aware of the importance of their surroundings. But as design is about people and solutions, the visual style of our spaces certainly has an influence on our moods. 


As a designer, Sirene is unable to see a new space without wanting to alter it in some way to make it more inspiring, perhaps even instil a more productive ambiance and, thus, offer a solution in the form of fresh furnishings and décor. 


A working relationship 

Not everyone is a designer at heart, but all of us have an eye and taste for beautiful things and organised space. That is where Simply Living Online comes in – through our professional service, you are provided a vision of just how your existing space can be improved and made more functional. From choosing new art pieces and floor coverings to sifting through possible wall colours and lighting options, we explore your own unique taste and how it can visually translate into something positive, something beautiful, and something that feeds your soul. 


With our professional assistance, you get your dream interiors! 


The process of working with us

With Simply Living Online, any dream project can become a successful (and stylish) reality. As the Interior Designer & Décor Consultant, Sirene considers not only design and décor ideas, but also budget, timeline, the client’s wants and needs, and available resources to help save time and money.


To ensure the best possible working relationship between designer and client, a process is followed that ensures everyone is on the same page regarding all specifics. This moves everyone closer to the shared goal: a happy and satisfied customer that loves their new space.  


Making contact with Simply Living Online

Simply complete an online form and we will contact you to follow up on your query, whether it’s to book a décor consultation, order new products, or simply for design advice. Alternatively, you can phone us on 0840845599. 


Services
  • Interior Design
  • Curtaining
  • Blinds
  • Layouts
  • Concepts
  • Project Manangement
  • Furniture Design
Service areas
  • Johannesburg
  • Pretoria
  • Cape Town
  • Durban
Address
28 6th ave Parktown North
2091 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-840845599 www.simplyliving.online

Reviews

dawn5
Sirene Howard who represents Simply Living Online, is a delightful designer, who has the ability to think "out the box" and to present ideas that are different and inspiring. She has an incredibly good understanding of color and has been in the business of design for many years. It was a unique experience watching her make a home beautiful. .
6 months ago
Project date: February 2021
Edit
enslin.marna
Sirene has an amazing gift to transform your home from ordinary to outstanding. From design to execution, she makes it fun and even exhilarating.
6 months ago
Project date: November 2021
Edit
Russell Haworth
about 2 years ago
