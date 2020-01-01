Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Roche Bobois
Furniture & Accessories in Cape Town
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • MAH JONG INDOOR MISSONI, Roche Bobois Roche Bobois Living roomSofas & armchairs Green
    MAH JONG INDOOR MISSONI
    NEW COLLECTION 2021 - ROCHE BOBOIS, Roche Bobois Roche Bobois Living roomSofas & armchairs
    NEW COLLECTION 2021 - ROCHE BOBOIS, Roche Bobois Roche Bobois Dining roomTables Grey
    NEW COLLECTION 2021 - ROCHE BOBOIS, Roche Bobois Roche Bobois Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +2
    NEW COLLECTION 2021 - ROCHE BOBOIS
    LIVING ROOM, Roche Bobois Roche Bobois Living roomSofas & armchairs
    LIVING ROOM, Roche Bobois Roche Bobois
    LIVING ROOM, Roche Bobois Roche Bobois
    +3
    LIVING ROOM

     ROCHE BOBOIS. CELEBRATING FRENCH ART DE VIVRE AROUND THE WORLD

    Roche Bobois is a world leader in LUXURY furniture design and distribution. 

    Working closely with renowned designers such as Kenzo Takada, Ora Ito, Cédric Ragot, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt and Stephen Burks and with Haute Couture fashion houses such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Missoni Home and Christian Lacroix Maison,

    Roche Bobois offers a broad range of exclusive made-to-order designs, manufactured with a high level of customisation in small European workshops. 

    Browse our full collection of premium-quality furniture, including sofas, armchairs, cocktail tables, dining chairs, sideboards, beds, wardrobes, storage and accessories including lighting, cushions and rugs on roche-bobois.com 

    Services
    • INTERIOR DECORATION DESIGN DELIVERY
    • furniture;
    • decoration
    • interior design
    Service areas
    INTERIOR DESIGN and cape town
    Address
    Corner De waterkant st & Hudson St , De Waterkant
    8005 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-212860793 www.roche-bobois.com
    Legal disclosure

    Visit us in one of our showroom in South AFrica ( Cape Town or Johannesburg) or send us a message for more information : s.fanchette@roche-bobois

    Delivery all over Africa. 

    Reviews

    marlin adelson
    Great staff, Great management, the service is as professional as one could get, highly recommended.
    over 1 year ago
    Munya Maposa
    You have to see this for yourself! Thanks to Jonathan for showing us the cool stuff!
    over 1 year ago
    Thomas Link
    Not for the average people. Outstanding furniture for people with a character 😉
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element