Legal disclosure

Mills Fine Homes was established in 2003 and is celebrating 15 years as a robust high end building contractor. We have the capacity to design and build for our clients so understand the role of the Architect and how to interpret what the Architect is trying to achieve with 25 years of experience and the relevant tertiary qualifications to back us. We are 100% compliant and up to date with the NHBRC, MBA (Master Builders Association Boland), the BBC, Workmen's Compensation, Blanket works risk and liability covered, Vat Registered, Tax Cleared BEE Micro Enterprise.