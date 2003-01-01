Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mills Fine Homes—Construction . Project Management . Design
Home Builders in Cape Town
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • MFH Construction - 19 Sunbird Rd, Langebaan, Mills Fine Homes - Construction . Project Management . Design Mills Fine Homes - Construction . Project Management . Design Villas Concrete White
    MFH Construction - 19 Sunbird Rd, Langebaan, Mills Fine Homes - Construction . Project Management . Design Mills Fine Homes - Construction . Project Management . Design Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting Concrete White
    MFH Construction - 19 Sunbird Rd, Langebaan
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    44 La Camargue, Grand National Boulevard, Royal Ascot, Milnerton
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-835652873 www.mfh-construction-capetown.com
    Legal disclosure
    Mills Fine Homes was established in 2003 and is celebrating 15 years as a robust high end building contractor. We have the capacity to design and build for our clients so understand the role of the Architect and how to interpret what the Architect is trying to achieve with 25 years of experience and the relevant tertiary qualifications to back us. We are 100% compliant and up to date with the NHBRC, MBA (Master Builders Association Boland), the BBC, Workmen's Compensation, Blanket works risk and liability covered, Vat Registered, Tax Cleared BEE Micro Enterprise.
      Add SEO element