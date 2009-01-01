Your browser is out-of-date.

dikotloung investments
Home Builders in Johannesburg
    Dikotloung Investments is a company that was registered (registration no: 2009/157655/23) and founded in 2009 by Mr. Moses Ramafalo. Our aim is to offer a wide range of exceptional, yet cost effective reliable and tailor made services in construction because we understand that quality construction is an investment. We offer our services to the communities but as well as small, medium and large businesses in accordance to the services required by the client. Dikotloung investments is currently registered under the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBC) and Construction industry.
    Services
    • new building
    • architect design. renovations
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    • Polokwane and Witbank
    Address
    26 Juta Street, Braamfontein
    2001 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-820516699 www.facebook.com/Dikotloung-Investments-1429531490467808
