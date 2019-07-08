Rykon Construction is the home-building professionals committed to construction, renovations and extensions. Since being established in 2001, the company has evolved and grown into an industry leader in the building- and construction industry. Located in Johannesburg, Rykon Construction consists of three divisions (each comprising its own separate team of experts) dedicated to customers’ unique requirements:

Construction

Nearly two decades’ worth of experience goes into our full-key construction division, which includes concept planning and blueprint drawing. This releases the client from considerable stress as our in-house team takes care of every possible detail regarding the planning- and designing stages of every new project.

Maintenance

Our prime target market is homeowners seeking practical and reasonably priced renovations. Whether it’s a home improvement project or upping the market value / kerb appeal of your house, our accomplished team has the required experience, skills, and resources to plan, manage, and execute any maintenance project.

Roofing

Our continuous dedication to project excellence and client satisfaction proceeds flawlessly with our Roofing sector. We have established professional working relationships with various professionals in the industry. In addition, we are privy to some of the most outstanding products and services, not to mention some of the most competitive prices, in the industry. That ensures our clients seeking tip-top roofing solutions (whether it’s repairing, painting, replacing, or simple maintenance tasks) have a firm head start!





As a registered member of the NHBRC (National Home Builders Registration Council), Rykon Construction offers products and services that are all highly compliant with the newest building- and construction regulations and standards. Pair this with the fact that our team is dedicated to constant research and development to keep boosting options and results for our ever-growing list of clients.

What sets us apart from competitors is that we place a high priority on budget. This allows us to better understand the unique position, wants and needs of the client, ensuring that we offer the most reasonably priced items to get the ball rolling on a project – and present complete peace of mind to the client.

The Ethos of Rykon Construction

It is our commitment to provide the most cutting-edge engineering and construction technologies for the realization of value and satisfaction to our clients.

We also aim to take on more residential projects in 2020 to further our experience and broaden our company’s horizons.

Those who would like to contact Rykon Construction to set up a meeting or request a quote are welcome to send us a message on our homify profile, or reach us via telephone.