Sheeting Direct cc
Roofers in Port Elizabeth
Services

  • Suppliers of the Polycarbonate Material only.
    • Polycarbonate Roof Sheeting materials experts based in Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth, supplying a full range of Profiled, solid and Multiwall Polycarbonate Sheeting options as well as DIY Greenhouse kits. Contact our Professional staff for a competitive quotation, guaranteeing quality for over 50 years, 25 year warranty, Our materials are UV protected on Both sides of the sheets from 1mm, 7 colours, cut to size, distributed Nationally. 

    Service areas
    • National—RSA and cross border into Africa.
    • Port Elizabeth
    Address
    6061 Port Elizabeth
    South Africa
    +27-613388129 www.sheetingdirect.co.za
