Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CPT Builders
General Contractors in Cape Town,Western Cape
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • CPT Builders is one of the most reputable and respectable building contractors in Cape Town. We have been in business for more than 20 years dealing with all aspects of home renovation and new home builds. We supply contractors for tiling, plastering, painting, waterproofing, dry walling, palisade fencing, roofing and swimming pools. We also specialize in bathroom, kitchen, pool and general home renovations and cover the whole of Cape Town (Northern & Southern Suburbs).

    Services
    • building contractors cape town
    • builders cape town
    • home renovations cape town
    • construction company
    Service areas
    Cape Town and Western Cape
    Address
    8 The Oval Pinelands
    7405 Cape Town,Western Cape
    South Africa
    +27-210125370 cptbuilders.co.za
      Add SEO element