CPT Builders is one of the most reputable and respectable building contractors in Cape Town. We have been in business for more than 20 years dealing with all aspects of home renovation and new home builds. We supply contractors for tiling, plastering, painting, waterproofing, dry walling, palisade fencing, roofing and swimming pools. We also specialize in bathroom, kitchen, pool and general home renovations and cover the whole of Cape Town (Northern & Southern Suburbs).