The Outdoor Genie
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Durban, South Africa
    • COMMERCIAL OUTDOOR SPACE 2, The Outdoor Genie The Outdoor Genie Commercial spaces
    COMMERCIAL OUTDOOR SPACE 2
    COMMERCIAL OUITDOOR SPACE 1, The Outdoor Genie The Outdoor Genie Commercial spaces
    COMMERCIAL OUITDOOR SPACE 1
    UPMARKET BEACHFRONT COMPLEX, The Outdoor Genie The Outdoor Genie Patios
    UPMARKET BEACHFRONT COMPLEX
    CONTEMPORARY TAKE ON CLASSIC WOOD , The Outdoor Genie The Outdoor Genie Patios
    CONTEMPORARY TAKE ON CLASSIC WOOD
    HOUSE OF SAILS, The Outdoor Genie The Outdoor Genie Patios
    HOUSE OF SAILS
    A PATIO OF DISTINCTION, The Outdoor Genie The Outdoor Genie Patios
    A PATIO OF DISTINCTION
    The Outdoor Genie is absolutely passionate about creating exceptional outdoor living spaces. We represent a number of European and local (Sub-Sahara Africa) suppliers, vendors, installers and designers. With more than 20 years’ experience in the Outdoor industry, we can ensure that every client gets the right product at the right price.

    We specialize in outdoor spaces for the HORECA industry, as well as the commercial market, and we have designed and supplied many exceptional spaces for private clients all over Africa. Our products include awnings, retractable roofs, pergolas, gazebos, sail awnings, outdoor furniture, screens and accessories.

    Feel free to call us and have a chat about your ideal outdoor living space, whether you are a private home owner, restaurant owner, architect or hotelier. Have look at our IDEABOOKS for more projects and products.

    Services
    • Awnings
    • Retractable roofs
    • Pergolas
    • Outdoor Living Spaces
    • Outdoor Furniture
    • Outdoor screens
    • Outdoor design
    • patio
    • Terrace
    • Gazebos
    • glass & aluminium doors
    • sun shade
    • sail awnings
    • daybeds
    • canopy
    • patio cover
    • Outdoor Living Space Design
    • Supply of Outdoor Shade Structures
    • Furniture and Accessories.
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Namibia
    • Mauritius
    • Seychelles
    • Kenya
    • Uganda
    • Rwanda
    • Nigeria
    • Mozambique and anywhere in Sub-Sahara Africa.
    • Durban
    Address
    424 Kingsway
    4216 Durban, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-815412682 www.outdoorgenie.co.za
