Tent Hire Pretoria
Furniture & Accessories in Pretoria
Reviews (2)
    Reliable Tent Hire and Event Planning

    For the best marquee hire services in Pretoria, talk to our certified event planning experts. We have quality of tents and furniture for every type of event. Be it a wedding, garden party, corporate event, birthday, expo, product launch, conference, or networking event. The gazebos come in different sizes to accommodate varying guest capacities. Hire our event planning and décor team to enjoy professional services at very affordable rates. We are readily available to help you organize a successful ceremony. Call +2712 004 1848, and request for a free quote.

    Services
    • Draping & Decor
    • Tent Hire
    • Gazebo Hire
    • Event Planning
    • Stretch Tents Hiring
    Service areas
    • Montana
    • Hillcrest
    • Central West
    • Centurion
    • North East
    • Pretoria South
    • Pretoria East
    • North West
    Address
    211 Nana Sita Street,
    0002 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041848 www.tenthirepretoria.com

    Reviews

    Tshidi Masemola
    Very rude on the phone, they don't know how to treat customers.
    7 months ago
    antonie van niekerk
    about 2 years ago
