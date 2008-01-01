Kiara Tiara, was established by Tanka Tomaz in 2010, in honour of her daughter Kiara.

Kiara Tiara have been an on going success from the start taking on projects both locally and abroad, specialising in a full Interior Design service and involvement with all aspects of Interior and Architectural designs as well as Decor.

These projects consist of all aspects in design, such as residential and commercial interiors, to boutique hotels, guest homes, restaurants and retail spaces, to extraordinary homes. Followed by a hand picked selection of the beautiful furniture, lighting and glassware.