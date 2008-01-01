Kiara Tiara, was established by Tanka Tomaz in 2010, in honour of her daughter Kiara.
Kiara Tiara have been an on going success from the start taking on projects both locally and abroad, specialising in a full Interior Design service and involvement with all aspects of Interior and Architectural designs as well as Decor.
These projects consist of all aspects in design, such as residential and commercial interiors, to boutique hotels, guest homes, restaurants and retail spaces, to extraordinary homes. Followed by a hand picked selection of the beautiful furniture, lighting and glassware.
- Services
- A full member of the South African Institute of Interior Design Professions.
- Service areas
- Specialising in projects
- locally and abroad
- with past and existing projects within Johannesburg
- Durban
- and CapeTown.
- Kloof
- Kwa-Zulu-Natal
- Company awards
- -Nominated by Conde Nast House & Garden Africa in 2008 and 2009 as part of the top 50 Interior Design companies.
- -Appeared on Top Billing several times, showcasing all that is to offer.
- -Other projects have been featured in publications such as Visi, Home Owner, Garden & Home, Property Magazine, House and Leisure and Conde Nast House & Garden.
- -Tanja Tomaz herself has been covered on Passella and the Home Channel by Juliet Newell representing Kiara Tiara.
- -And in the earlier years, received a Bronze award at the 2006 and 2008 prestigious Interior Design exhibition Rooms on View and Decorex.
- Address
-
1 Evertone Road, ONE EVERTONE ROAD, Unit 9
3610 Kloof, Kwa-Zulu-Natal
South Africa
+27-833000038 www.kiaratiara.co.za