The Roodepoort Electrician
Electricians in Johannesburg
Reviews (0)
Services

  • electrical repair
  • electrical inspections
  • appliance installations

    Mr, The Roodepoort Electrician The Roodepoort Electrician Commercial spaces
    Mr, The Roodepoort Electrician The Roodepoort Electrician Commercial spaces
    Mr, The Roodepoort Electrician The Roodepoort Electrician Commercial spaces
    The Roodepoort Electrician (http://www.electricianroodepoort.co.za/)has offered excellent service to Gauteng plus surrounding places for several years. We specialize in most kinds of electric services from home, business, repair, routine maintenance, control applications, and a lot more. We really are a company according to customer support as well as dedicated to the objective that the client will come 1st. It's this ideal which has encouraged our company to grow from a modest start to at present remaining Roodepoort's top electrical contracting firms.

    Our electrical company is first and foremost a service-oriented company furnishing swift, specialist, and also outstanding services. As a result of customer care, testimonials, plus recurring business we've grown to an establishment that provides such services as large and small size industrial contracting.

    We're a company whose range of electric services includes all aspects of brand-new construction, improvement and makeovers, and also servicing. Our organization also specializes in brand-new building and remodelling of colleges, private hospitals, and also other medical facilities. Additional, we've finished all varieties of electrical labor on retail facilities, chapels, in addition to city properties.

    Service areas
    Roodepoort and Johannesburg
    Address
    35 Raath St
    1724 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-827490568 www.electricianroodepoort.co.za
