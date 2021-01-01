Your browser is out-of-date.

Tent Hire Johannesburg
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg, Gauteng
    Tent Hire Project

    The best place to hold a memorable one day or a few days event would be outdoors. Open spaces give a lot of room for creativity, especially, for the host and plenty of fresh air for those in attendance. However, for your outdoor event to be a success, you need plenty of furniture, decorations and even tents; this is where we come in. We have a variety of tents and event furniture to suit various corporate, private, small and large events. Our tents come in different makes, colors and designs to suit any event you have. In addition, all our equipment is made out of durable materials making them highly sought in the whole of Johannesburg. We also have flooring and lighting services at very competitive prices. Call us today on 010 500 1871 and work with the best company in Johannesburg.

    Services
    • Tent Hire
    • Linen
    • Decor & Draping Table and Chair Hire
    Service areas
    • East Rand
    • Lonehill
    • Sunninghill & Fourways
    • Melville & Northcliff
    • Bedfordview
    • Roodeport
    • CBD & Bruma
    • Johannesburg South
    • Rosebank (Central)
    • Randburg
    • Sandton & Bryanston
    • Midrand
    • Johannesburg
    • Gauteng
    Address
    Blue Heaven 2191
    2021 Johannesburg, Gauteng
    South Africa
    +27-105001871 www.tenthirejohannesburg.com
